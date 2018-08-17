Menu
Login
Rescue workers have been called to Cape Byron after reports that a woman is stranded on the cliff.
Rescue workers have been called to Cape Byron after reports that a woman is stranded on the cliff. Contributed
News

Woman stranded on cliff, chopper and rescue squad called

Hamish Broome
by
17th Aug 2018 12:14 PM

EMERGENCY services are poised to rescue a woman stranded on a perilous cliff face at Cape Byron.

It's understood the woman "took a wrong turn" and has become stuck in a precarious position south of the lighthouse, looking over Tallow Beach.

Susan Biggar from the Brunswick Valley Volunteer Rescue Association said her team was setting up ropes in preparation for an attempt to safely retrieve the woman.

It's unknown how far down the cliff face she is currently located.

The Westpac Life Save Rescue Helicopter has reportedly made visual contact with the woman and are directing the VRA from the air.

More information to come.

byron bay cape byron cliff editors picks westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Youngsters shine in political spotlight

    Youngsters shine in political spotlight

    News Pupils from 11 schools participated in the 2018 Emerald Youth Parliament last week.

    Maternity unit safe

    Maternity unit safe

    News Promising future for Emerald maternity services

    Gemfest a 'huge party'

    Gemfest a 'huge party'

    News Heart of event hasn't changed.

    Hay runs delivering hope to CQ farmers

    Hay runs delivering hope to CQ farmers

    News A Springsure local took to the road last Friday for a hay run.

    Local Partners