Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services tend to a female patient in her 50s who fell from a horse Saturday afternoon.
Emergency services tend to a female patient in her 50s who fell from a horse Saturday afternoon.
News

Woman suffers internal injuries in serious Bilo horse fall

kaitlyn smith
30th Aug 2020 9:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RACQ Capricorn Rescue was on Saturday afternoon tasked to a private residence near Biloela following reports a woman had been seriously injured in a horse fall.

The incident occurred around 1.30pm at a property just north east of Biloela, approximately 150km south of Rockhampton.

The female patient, aged in her 50s, was reportedly thrown from her horse after the animal became spooked.

It is understood she suffered suspected internal and upper limb injuries.

QAS first tended to the woman before she was transferred to the care of an in-flight doctor and critical care paramedic.

She was later transferred to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

As of Sunday morning, the woman remains in a stable condition. 

horse fall racq capricorn rescue rockhampton base hospital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        St Brendan's takes down Rocky Grammar in tough RDSSRL final

        Premium Content St Brendan's takes down Rocky Grammar in tough RDSSRL final

        Rugby League Strong encounters at Browne Park in Open A, B and C divisions.

        Board of Inquiry: Call to make interim mine report public

        Premium Content Board of Inquiry: Call to make interim mine report public

        Politics MP says waiting for the inquiry to be finalised was no longer an option.

        WATCH: Police break up roadblock at Adani site

        Premium Content WATCH: Police break up roadblock at Adani site

        News Police have negotiated with anti-mining protesters.

        Central Highlands jockey clinches $85K main race win

        Premium Content Central Highlands jockey clinches $85K main race win

        Horses The five-year-old gelding has accumulated over $165,000 in prize money after...