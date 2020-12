A Kilkivan woman has been flown to Royal Brisbane hospital in a serious condition after falling from a horse. File Photo.

A Kilkivan woman has been flown to Royal Brisbane hospital in a serious condition after falling from a horse. File Photo.

A WOMAN has been airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after falling from a horse at a Kilkivan property last night.

A QAS spokesman said paramedics were called to the property off Mudlo Road at 7.32pm.

The female patient, who is in her 30s, was subsequently flown to Brisbane in a serious but stable condition.