Woman taken to hospital after being charged by cow

Woman taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a cow charged at her
News

Sarah Steger
by
23rd Aug 2018 8:25 AM | Updated: 8:25 AM

A 60-YEAR-OLD woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital yesterday after a cow charged at her.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman told the NewsMail paramedics responded to the incident at Mt Steadman late last night.

She said the woman suffered chest and hip injuries and was treated on scene.

A LifeFlight rescue helicopter was requested and later airlifted the 60-year-old to Bundaberg Hospital.

She was transported in a stable condition.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

