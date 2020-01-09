Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Police have a supplied an image of the armed offender entering the Cleveland pub last night
Queensland Police have a supplied an image of the armed offender entering the Cleveland pub last night
Crime

Woman threatened with rifle in pub holdup

by Cormac Pearson
9th Jan 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STAFF and pub patrons have been left terrified after a man armed with a rifle robbed the Cleveland Tavern on Shore St at 10.15pm last night.

The man stormed the tavern's gaming room and threatened a 46-year-old woman working at the bar with a rifle, demanding cash then leaving in a white car.

There were five people in the pub at the time. No-one was injured.

The man was dressed in a full body black suit, a white mask and was around 175cm tall with a medium build.

Police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed to assist with their investigation.

More Stories

Show More
armed armed robbery crime gun crime guns police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Central Highlands horse races in Magic Millions

        premium_icon Central Highlands horse races in Magic Millions

        News Tarzan will be racing for a cool $580,000 in first prize money.

        Police identify man who died in Peak Downs Hwy truck crash

        premium_icon Police identify man who died in Peak Downs Hwy truck crash

        News Police have identified the man who died in today's Peak Downs Highway truck...

        Water restrictions to tighten in Central Highlands

        Water restrictions to tighten in Central Highlands

        News Level 2 restrictions will begin on Monday, January 13.