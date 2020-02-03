Woman tormented over boyfriend’s ‘horrible’ death

TRAGIC details have emerged of the night a woman ultimately drove her boyfriend to his death when he was fatally stabbed during a violent home invasion.

On New Year's Eve 2018, four people allegedly hatched a plot to revenge bash an Andergrove man.

But the plan took a horrific turn, ending with a young father bleeding to death on the roadside after he drunkenly forced his way into a home and launched at a man armed with a knife for his protection.

Young father Corey Verburg, 20, died after a home invasion went horribly wrong on New Year’s Eve 2018.

Kymberley Danah Robke had not been privy to the initial planning, but became involved because her live-in boyfriend Corey Verburg was drunk and she did not want him to drive.

She even tried to prevent the group - also including Jessi Kennedy, Kobi Jackson Dunn and Samantha-Renee Elizabeth Mackinkay - from carrying out the scheme by hiding the car keys.

Mackay District Court heard she was the only sober one so she drove, allegedly under the direction of Ms Mackinkay.

"Your actions that night changed your world forever," Judge Julie Dick said.

Crown prosecutor Claudia Georgouras told the court that during the drive the group was texting and calling the victim, Stephen Johnson, "so he knew that they were coming".

"They believed he had assaulted (Ms) Mackinkay," Ms Georgouras said, adding that Ms Mackinkay allegedly told the group the intended victim was a "woman basher".

"So (it is alleged) she recruited them to go over and sort him out."

Once they got to the Gemini Dr home, Robke did not leave the car.

"Mr Verburg broke through the door while the (victim) was on the other side armed with a knife and he jumped onto the (victim) and he was stabbed," Ms Georgouras said.

The 20-year-old father later died on Glenpark St.

Robke, 20, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary in company.

Kymberley Robke (far right) leaves Mackay courthouse with her parents and a friend after pleading guilty to her involvement in a violent home invasion that resulted in her partner Corey Verburg's death. Photo: Janessa Ekert

Kennedy has already pleaded guilty to the same charge and was jailed for 18 months with immediate parole. Mr Dunn is expected to have his matters finalised later this week.

The case against Ms Mackinlay is listed for mention next month and it is understood she has not yet entered pleas.

Defence barrister John Jacob said Robke, who had no criminal history, played a very limited role in the tragic incident that claimed the life of her boyfriend.

Mr Jacob said she has had to lived with the "particularly devastating consequences" of that night resulting in ongoing psychological support.

He told the court she carried a lot of guilt and regret and continued to suffer from PTSD.

The court heard Ms Robke had been enrolled in STEPS with a view to studying a bachelor of nursing at the time, but withdrew following Mr Verburg's death and the charges.

Robke was also very cooperative with police.

Judge Dick said "parity" of penalties came into play because there were co-accused.

But she conceded because of Robke's limited role, the fact she tried to prevent the incident, lack of history and full co-operation, Robke could be separated and given a lesser penalty.

"You have suffered severe anxiety and depression associated with your partner's horrible death," Judge Dick said.

"Over the past year you have exhibited intense grief, regret and horror."

Robke was placed on two years probation and a conviction was not recorded.