Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter flew the woman from the property at Pasha to Mackay Base Hospital. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue
RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter flew the woman from the property at Pasha to Mackay Base Hospital. Picture: RACQ CQ Rescue
News

Woman trampled on remote property flown to Mackay

Tara Miko
16th Mar 2021 3:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An elderly woman suffered internal injuries when she was trampled by a cow on a property west of Moranbah.

Paramedics were called to the property at Pasha about 12.45pm with reports the woman, aged in her 70s, had been struck by the beast.

Moranbah Queensland Ambulance Service crews stabilised the woman at the scene before the RACQ CQ Rescue chopper was deployed.

She suffered injuries to her chest, hip and pelvis, and was flown to Mackay Base Hospital.

A QAS spokeswoman said the woman was in a stable condition.

mackay base hospital mackay racq cq rescue moranbah
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        55mm in one hour: Rain falls across much of CQ

        Premium Content 55mm in one hour: Rain falls across much of CQ

        Weather The risk of storms remains for many inland locations.

        Emerald houses to lose water while upgrades take place

        Premium Content Emerald houses to lose water while upgrades take place

        Information Find out which areas will be affected from Tuesday to Friday.

        CQ teen’s reaction saves friend suffering drug overdose

        Premium Content CQ teen’s reaction saves friend suffering drug overdose

        Crime Two teenagers sworn off drugs following an overdose at Nebo, which jeopardised both...

        Get your community hero recognised for their efforts

        Premium Content Get your community hero recognised for their efforts

        News The Queensland statewide winner will receive $7500.