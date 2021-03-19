Woman, two kids in lucky escape as car skids into water

Emergency services were kept busy with a spate of crashes across the Mackay region.

A woman and two children had a lucky escape when their car skidded off a wet road and into a creek south of Mackay.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the intersection of Eversleigh Rd and Sutton Rd just after 8.30am with reports the car had run into a creek with 200mm of water.

The woman driver, aged in her 30s, and two children were out of the vehicle when crews arrived.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics assessed the woman, a female child and a boy in his early teens but were not required to take them to hospital.

The car was off the roadway and emergency services left the scene by 8.50am.

The incident was one of several across the region this morning.

In a separate incident, four people were taken to Mackay Base Hospital after their car rolled at Balnagown, west of Mackay.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle incident on Maraju Yakapari Rd about 9am with reports the car had rolled on its side into a ditch.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services reported the vehicle was off the road and the four occupants of the vehicle were out and being assessed by paramedics.

A QAS spokeswoman said four people including three primary school aged children and a woman believed to be in her 30s, were taken to Mackay Base Hospital in stable conditions.

In a third unrelated incident, a woman was taken to Proserpine Hospital after her car crashed into a bush and burst a water main on Seaview Dr in Airlie Beach about 7.30am.

Whitsunday Council crews were called to the scene after the car burst a water pipe and caused a leak.