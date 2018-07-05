Woman arrested after racist rant

A woman in suburban New York has gone on a racist tirade on a bus, attacking “illegal immigrants”. Picture: YouTube

A NEW YORK woman was caught on camera going on a racist rant - spewing off the N-word at passengers on a local bus.

"I hope you all got your motherf**king papers," the unidentified woman yells to Transport of Rockland passengers on Saturday, according to video that rider Zoe Mac posted on Facebook, the NY Post has reported.

"I'm sick of you motherf**kers! You got papers to be in this country?" she says, standing toward the back of the bus and holding on to a pole.

Mr Mac said he was heading home from work when the belligerent passenger unleashed her tirade on him and others.

"Ignorance at its finest … racism never died and this is what people like me and who can relate go through…," he captioned the video.

In another clip of the verbal assault, the unhinged woman yells, "F**k you and your n****r f**king people!"

A woman unleashes a tirade of racist invective on a suburban New York bus. Picture: YouTube

And in yet a different video, the combative commuter tells someone to "go back to your f** king country."

As the target of her tirade asks her to please stop, she gets up again and says: "First of all, in this country, we have what's called the First Amendment right," before becoming enraged when she notices Mr Mac filming her and proceeds to knock his phone out of his hand.

"Stop! Stop! Do not hit anybody!" the other passengers yell, as a slap can be heard off camera.

Someone else pleads with an unidentified person to "grab your mother, that is your mother, please grab her," before a man can be seen dragging her back to her seat.

"More footage of me being discriminated on, she even did it to the bus driver," Mr Mac wrote in the caption.

Another passenger, Vladimir Philidore, said the woman became unglued for no apparent reason and confirmed that she directed her ire at the bus driver first, before turning on the passengers.

The woman defended her rant under the First Amendment, which protects freedom of speech. Picture: YouTube

"She's just going at the mouth, with the racial slurs. The N-words," Mr Philidore told Westchester's News12.

"Some people were scared, especially the elderly people," he added to PIX11.

The bus driver called the authorities and the local police arrested the woman.

Police, who did not release the woman's name because she was only charged with violations, said they also had to deal with her earlier in the day for the same type of vile conduct, according to the Mount Pleasant Daily Voice.

"Yesterday some unhinged racist went on a mini-rampage of sorts on a Transport of Rockland bus as it was passing through Orangetown, creating a disturbance by physically and verbally attacking passengers and the bus driver," wrote Orangetown town Supervisor Chris Day in Facebook post.

When she realised that she was being filmed, the woman got up and slapped the phone out of the passenger’s hand. Picture: YouTube

"Her behaviour is forever enshrined on the internet among the great idiots of our time," he added.

"I hope she learns a lesson in appropriate behaviour and tolerance from the experience as she is recognised on the street as 'crazy racist lady from the bus' for the next several years of her life."

This article was first published in the NY Post and is republished with permission.