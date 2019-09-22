Menu
News

Woman woke to find husband missing

22nd Sep 2019 6:25 PM

THE State Emergency Service and volunteers have failed to find any trace of a man who disappeared from his home, south of Brisbane.

Trevor Wilson, 62, was last seen by his wife at his Katoomba Cres, Tamborine Mountain, home on Friday night.

When she woke on Saturday morning Mr Wilson was missing.

His mobile phone and wallet were left at home.

Mr Wilson's family say the keen bushwalker's disappearance was completely out of character.

His family say his well-being is their number one concern and he is urged to make contact so his loved ones know he is OK.

Search teams have been looking in bushland where Mr Wilson often walks, including the nearby Botanical Gardens and Heritage Centre, but have found no sign of the man.

Mr Wilson is described as Caucasian, with a proportionate build, 170cm tall, with short grey hair and green eyes.

While it is not known exactly what he was wearing when he left his home, family say it is likely he was wearing glasses, a shirt, shorts, walking shoes and a hooded jumper.

Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

