Menu
Login
A woman’s body has been found at the bottom of a water tank on a rural property at Phillip Island overnight. Picture: File.
A woman’s body has been found at the bottom of a water tank on a rural property at Phillip Island overnight. Picture: File.
News

Woman’s body found in water tank

by Ryan Tennison
15th Jun 2018 7:13 AM

A WOMAN'S body has been found at the bottom of a water tank on a rural property at Phillip Island overnight.

Police were called to an address on Rhyll-Newhaven Rd in Rhyll just before midnight.

Itâ€™s understood the body was found in ground-level water storage.

The woman is yet to be formally identified but the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Investigators believe the incident could be a tragic accident.

Police will now prepare a report for the coroner.

SES crews have been called to assist police in retrieving the body.

ryan.tennison@news.com.au

body phillip island victoria water tank

Top Stories

    Young Alex is kicking cancer's butt

    Young Alex is kicking cancer's butt

    News Local family faces the fight of a lifetime, a fight against childhood leukaemia.

    A slam dunk for U12 girls

    A slam dunk for U12 girls

    News Local Basketball team is on the rise

    Best in the region

    Best in the region

    News CQ News takes out top awards

    Musician returns to CQ

    Musician returns to CQ

    News Honest song writing with country vibe.

    Local Partners