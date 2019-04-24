Menu
A woman’s body has been found in Melbourne’s Chinatown this morning.
News

Woman's body found in Melbourne's CBD

24th Apr 2019 8:36 AM

A WOMAN'S body has been found in Melbourne's CBD this morning.

Victoria Police said the woman's body was found on the corner of Little Bourke St and Celestial Ave in Chinatown just after 6.30am.

The woman, believed to be 33 years old, was reportedly found by a tradie who quickly raised the alarm.

Paramedics were called to the scene but the woman could not be revived.

She is yet to be identified.

PShe was reportedly found by a passer-by in Melbourne’s Chinatown. Picture: Andrew Henshaw
Police gace closed off Little Bourke St and Celestial Ave. Picture: Andrew Henshaw
"The exact cause of the woman's death is yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing," police stated.

Authorities are treating the woman's death as suspicious, according to 9 News.

A large number of police have arrived at the scene.

Police have closed Little Bourke St between Swanston and Russell Streets and no one is being allowed in or out of the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000

More to come

