Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Woman’s body found near river

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
2nd Dec 2019 2:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are investigating the circumstances around the suspicious death of a 20-year-old woman in Katherine.

The woman's body was found on Sunday at 3.15pm near the Katherine River.

Cops have set up a crime scene and detectives from the Northern Investigations Section are investigating.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who may have observed any person near the old railway bridge between 11pm on Friday, November 29, and 3am Saturday, November 30, to contact police.

Anyone with information can phone police on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

katherine suspicious death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Green group files court objection against Galilee mine

        premium_icon Green group files court objection against Galilee mine

        Business The group say development of the mega-mine close to Alpha would destroy nature refuge

        'Deserved it': Dad of two headbutts patron at 30th birthday

        premium_icon 'Deserved it': Dad of two headbutts patron at 30th birthday

        News A father-of-two showed little remorse after head butting a patron at a Central...

        Health alert: Chickenpox cases on the rise in CQ

        premium_icon Health alert: Chickenpox cases on the rise in CQ

        Health Infected residents urged to stay home to stop spread of highly contagious...

        Christmas carols highlight the town’s talent

        Christmas carols highlight the town’s talent

        News Moranbah will light up with one of the biggest performances of the year.