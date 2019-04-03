‘World’s worst’ online shopping fail

AN online shopper who ordered a haul of clothes to revamp her wardrobe has revealed the hilarious results when she didn't receive what she expected.

Niamh O'Donnell, from the UK, ordered $372 worth of goodies from online fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing.

But the 20-year-old's hopes of dressing to impress were dashed when nothing fit - and the only thing that did "resembled a bin bag", The Sun reports.

Taking to Twitter, Niamh shared a photo of her in the "black satin v bar drape bodycon dress", which sells for $46.

Niamh ODonnell, 20 was horrified after her dress left her looking like she’d worn a ‘bin bag’.

"When the PrettyLittleThing order doesn't quite meet expectations," Niamh, a trainee accountant, captioned the snap.

Niamh said: "I looked like someone should have put me in the nearest bin. It was a bad design and a bad fit which resulted in the world's worst combination."

Despite seeing the funny side of things, she was disappointed after spending $372 on clothes and having to send them all back.

"It wasn't the most successful PrettyLittleThing haul I've seen.

"When it comes to ordering online it's always a bit of a gamble, sometimes it pays off, sometimes it doesn't. This time it definitely didn't."

Niamh O’Donnell called her shopping disaster the ‘world’s worst’ online fail.

Other pieces in the haul barely covered Niamh's bottom, and one shot shows the 20-year-old desperately trying to pull a dress down.

Another had a cord to pull to make it shorter, but when she gave it a tug, her underwear was almost displayed for all to see.

An embarrassed PrettyLittleThing responded to the post on Twitter, saying: "I am very sorry about this. DM us so we can get this resolved."

PrettyLittleThing offers affordable fashion, but the label has often been hit with criticism over its poor quality designs in terms of sizing and use of materials.

Niamh's not alone in her disappointment, with women regularly sharing their online shopping disasters on Twitter.

In 2017, PrettyLittleThing was criticised over a tiny crop top that couldn't fit over a person's head.

YouTube is full of videos of people trying on the clothes with hilarious results too.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

The $46 dress was meant to look like this.