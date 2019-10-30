Woman’s shock after airport robbery

Kinley Rice was missing thousands of dollars worth of items after travelling with American Airlines. Picture: KJRH

A WOMAN felt "violated" after her belongings were stolen from her bag after an American Airlines flight - and then she spotted them on sale on Facebook.

Kinley Rice, from the US city of Tulsa, Arizona, claimed items worth thousands of dollars were removed from her suitcase while she was travelling through the airport.

She said a new Patagonia jacket, which can cost more than $375, was stolen along with other things such as jumpers, leggings and her toiletry bag, The Sun reported.

But her biggest concern was her luggage tag, which was missing, as it contained her personal information.

Ms Rice said after the theft, she found a Patagonia jacket - the same as hers - being sold on Facebook Marketplace for $US135 ($196).

The stolen jacket was sold on Facebook Marketplace. Picture: KJRH

She compared the barcode of the tag on the jacket with the numbers on her receipt - and they matched, confirming the jacket was hers.

She said she then tracked down the seller, who was an employee of Tulsa International Airport and worked at baggage services.

"I felt violated," Ms Rice told Tulsa broadcaster KJRH.

Ms Rice matched barcodes on the item and her receipt, confirming it was hers. Picture: KJRH

She said it was "scary" as she was in a hotel room by herself and was "uncomfortable" knowing someone had her information.

The traveller filed a report with American Airlines as well as a police report with Tulsa Police Department.

She said American Airlines confirmed she would be reimbursed $1000 ($1456) for her missing items.

"You think you can trust people, you know, when you pay money for them to be responsible for your bag," she said.

American Airlines was reimbursing her for the stolen items, she said. Picture: KJRH

An American Airlines spokesperson told Sun Online Travel: "American is very concerned with these allegations.

"We are investigating this in co-ordination with Piedmont and are fully co-operating with authorities."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission