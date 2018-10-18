Menu
Login
Two brown tree snakes in the sistern of Dianne Gray's toilet at her Gordonvale home.
Two brown tree snakes in the sistern of Dianne Gray's toilet at her Gordonvale home.
Environment

Shock snake find in woman’s toilet

18th Oct 2018 4:02 PM

THEY may not have been porcelain pythons, but two brown snakes have been found inside a Cairns woman's toilet.

When Dianne Gray heard phantom flushing noises from the toilet in her Gordonvale home earlier this week, she went to investigate.

Lifting the cistern, she discovered not one, but two brown tree snakes coiled up inside.

The mildly venomous reptiles had slithered in through a plumbing hole in the wall.

"I didn't scream. I kind of just jumped up and down for a minute," Ms Gray said.

"I went outside and got quite a long stick, but they both went back through a hole in the wall."

She said she used silicon to close up the hole in the wall to ensure the snakes could not get through.

"It's one of the joys of living in a Queenslander home," she said.

brown snakes editors picks snakes

Top Stories

    Spreading the word

    Spreading the word

    News Former Marist College teacher is raising the profile on rape victims through her new novel.

    • 18th Oct 2018 3:42 PM
    Diving into business

    Diving into business

    News New fish and chippery to open in Emerald.

    Ball dances back to Blackwater

    Ball dances back to Blackwater

    News Dance the night away at the BMA Blackwater Brigalow Ball.

    Things to do around the region

    Things to do around the region

    News Five things to keep you and your family entertained.

    Local Partners