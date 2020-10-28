Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Woman’s shocking record of breaching bail conditions

Kerri-Anne Mesner
28th Oct 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN who failed to report to police and breached a curfew condition while on bail has been sentenced to three days prison.

Jodie Maree Carr, 48, pleaded guilty on October 26 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to 10 breaches of bail charges - four fail to reports and six curfew breaches.

The court heard Carr had received a 12-month probation order on September 30 for the offences she was on bail for, but the bail breaches were not dealt with at that time.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said Carr was located by police on October 23 and arrested over the bail breaches.

Defence lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke said her client had been off work due to a torn tendon.

She said Carr had forgotten to report to police, got scared and then avoided police.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Carr had an appalling history of breaching bail with much of her three page criminal record taken up with seven bail breaches and three fail to appear in court.

He ordered Carr to three days in prison and declared three days in presentence custody.

More Stories

bail breach rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Virgin adds flights ahead of Qld border opening

        Premium Content Virgin adds flights ahead of Qld border opening

        Travel Routes will return and flight frequencies increased as Virgin Australia prepares for the border to reopen ahead of a busy summer.

        Emerald Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Emerald Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Emerald Magistrates Court

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: More cars is not the solution

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: More cars is not the solution

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Premium Content Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Politics Kate Jones blasts Clive Palmer’s ‘bulls**t’ death tax campaign