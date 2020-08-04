Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A woman has faced court after attacking a waitress at a Kilcoy cafe. Picture: Facebook
A woman has faced court after attacking a waitress at a Kilcoy cafe. Picture: Facebook
Crime

Woman’s violent rampage over a coffee

by Kara Sonter
3rd Aug 2020 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A woman who attacked a waitress after complaining about her coffee has been sentenced in Caboolture Magistrates Court.

Durack resident Rebecca Jane Wheeldon was at the Lookout Milkbar in Kilcoy when she started calling the woman a "stupid sl*t" during her attack.

The court heard Wheeldon grabbed the woman by the throat and started pushing her backwards before hitting her with an empty shopping bag before being told to leave the shop.

A short time later, the court heard, Wheeldon entered the Kilcoy IGA where violence erupted again.

The court heard Wheeldon had asked a staff member for a packet of cigarettes and lost her temper when she was asked to order them from the service counter.

The court heard Wheeldon yelling in the store before a shopper tried to calm her down.

Wheeldon, however, responded by punching the woman in the head.

Magistrate Peter Hasted heard 49-year-old Wheeldon could hardly recall the incident and had suffered a brain injury the result of a horse riding accident which had affected her memory.

"This was no doubt quite frightening to the victims," Magistrate Hasted said.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and was fined $1500 for each count.

No conviction was recorded.

"This is not something that is given out lightly," Magistrate Hasted said.

Community Newsletter SignUp
kilcoy qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Middlemount rates to fall, but no roads in budget

        premium_icon Middlemount rates to fall, but no roads in budget

        Council News Reduced rates and a place to practice their serve, Isaac council shows Middlemount some budget love

        ‘Nation building’ Bowen Basin gas pipeline closer to reality

        premium_icon ‘Nation building’ Bowen Basin gas pipeline closer to reality

        Business ‘It will provide a nation building, near-term infrastructure project creating...

        Teenage bull rider trampled by animal in CQ

        premium_icon Teenage bull rider trampled by animal in CQ

        Health Teen took on a beast in at a bull riding school

        ‘More Qld jobs will go’ if JobSeeker pain not addressed

        premium_icon ‘More Qld jobs will go’ if JobSeeker pain not addressed

        Employment ‘More Qld jobs will go’ if flexible industrial relations arrangements not extended...