Two women and a child were hurt in this crash at Stretton. Picture: Han Han/Facebook
News

Women, child hurt in Gateway Mwy rollover

by Thomas Morgan
7th Mar 2021 12:42 PM
Two women and a child have been involved in a two-vehicle crash on Brisbane's southside.

The crash happened shortly before 11am on the Compton Road southbound off-ramp of the Gateway Motorway, Stretton.

One of the women has been sent to the Princess Alexandra in a stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Both the other woman and the child were sent to the Logan Hospital, also in a stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, a person is in a serious condition with head, chest and knee injuries after a single-vehicle rollover near Goondiwindi.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Boggabilla Lane and Kildonan Road at 9.57am.

The person was taken to Goondiwindi Hospital and is expected to be flown to another hospital via rescue helicopter.

