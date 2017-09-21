Women come together

WOMEN from across Queensland are heading to the Central Highlands for the 24th Queensland Rural, Regional and Remote Women's Network State Conference, Creating Sustainable Communities, Developing Future Gems, in Emerald from October 19-21.

The QRRRWN team, with input from local stakeholders, has created an outstanding program for conference attendees and are delighted to bring this opportunity to the region - to connect, develop and network rural, regional and remote women.

Local board member Bronwyn Reid is excited to be part of the team bringing the conference to Central Queensland.

"The QRRRWN Conference has never been held in Emerald, so this is our opportunity to showcase the Central Highlands and for women from the Central Highlands to access personal and professional development, networks and inspiration,” she said.

"The diverse program of speakers and workshops ensures that there will be something for everyone at this conference.

"This conference gives women the opportunity to invest in themselves, and we encourage as many women as possible to participate in the event.

"QRRRWN's purpose is to build the networks and the capacity of all rural, regional and remote women and the annual conference is an ideal opportunity to do just that.

"We want to make it very clear that the conference is open to everyone - not just QRRRWN members.

"Everyone is welcome, so if you have an interest in leadership, business, personal development, or sustainable regional communities, the Emerald conference is the place to be.

"Conference is a time for renewing existing friendships and making new ones. The power of networking is huge.”

The conference features keynote speakers, workshops, spotlight sessions and a dedicated youth stream for young women. Ms Reid said that "QRRRWN sees the Youth Stream as a vital and integral part of the conference. These young women are our leaders of the future, and it is our place to encourage and mentor them as they take their place in our communities.”

As always, the conference features a number of events, including the Westpac Agribusiness Breakfast and the Gala Dinner, where the winners of the QRRRWN Strong Women Leadership Awards will be announced.

"We want to encourage the wider community to participate in these events, and emphasise that they are open to all,” Ms Reid said.

The conference keynote speaker and MC for the Gala Dinner will be the irrepressible Jean Kittson.

Jean is a leading light in the Australian entertainment industry, with a stellar career as a performer and scriptwriter for stage, television, radio, magazines and newspapers.

There are full conference packages, single day admission tickets and individual Business Breakfast or Gala Dinner tickets available.

This week the QRRRWN announced a number of bursaries are available to support rural women to attend the conference. Both full and half bursaries are available for women who would otherwise be unable to attend due to hardship or distance.

To make a bursary nomination, request a bursary application form or have your questions answered please email Margaret Harrison on conference@qrrrwn.org.au.

Applications are held in the strictest of confidence and close on Monday, October 2, with successful applicants notified on Wednesday, October 4.

For more information or to register: www.qrrrwn.org.au