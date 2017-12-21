Women in place to heal

HAYLEY Piggott has just returned from a trip to Ethiopia, opening her eyes to what life is like in a Third World country.

Ms Piggott left Australia on November 12 and returned on November 29, and said the best part of her trip was meeting Dr Catherine Hamlin.

"I can't even begin to explain that feeling, except that feeling of being overwhelmed with awe by being in the presence of a woman who, with her late husband, has achieved so much,” she said.

"The trip itself was a complete eye-opener in terms of how people live and what is available to them, especially with many people still living day-to-day.”

Since reading the book The Hospital by the River, which documents the lives of Dr Catherine and Reg Hamlin, Ms Piggott has had a fascination with Ethiopia and the work the Hamlin Organisation carries out, and it was her dream to go over there and see what is being done.

Dr Catherine Hamlin is an Australian doctor who first became involved in obstetric fistulas when she and her husband, Dr Reg Hamlin, went to Ethiopia in 1959 to set up a college for midwife training.

The Hamlins saw a need and opened the Addis Ababa Fistula Hospital in 1974 to provide free surgery and holistic care to treat patients with obstetric fistula, which forms when a woman is in obstructed labour.

A local village family's compound. Contributed

They opened the Hamlin College of Midwives in 2007 with an aim to train enough midwives to have one for every village.

"Where there is a midwife, there has been a significant decrease to no occurrence of obstetric fistula,” Ms Piggott said.

"Prevention is better than cure, and this college definitely needs support.

"While the reason behind why the women are there is devastating, being there made me so happy I couldn't wipe the smile off my face.

"The centres are a place full of hope. Hope for life, hope for community and hope for family. The luxurious gardens with bottlebrush and eucalyptus, and light-filled buildings are enough to make anyone feel at home.

"I loved seeing how the patients are so caring of each other, and how the doctors, nurses and staff are all down-to-earth, treating everyone with an infectious smile.”

To donate over Christmas and help a midwife get through her degree at the Hamlin College of Midwives, visit hamlin.org.au/

christmas.