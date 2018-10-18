Women stepping up in construction

TWO Emerald women are providing inspiration to other young females while also picking up essential skills for their own employment portfolios as part of a minority workforce in Australia's most male-dominated sector, the construction industry.

As part of a government-led initiative, Tamara Wilson and Kira-Lee Gibson were recruited in June as trainees with the SunWater Fairbairn Dam Improvement Project.

A report by the ABC this week said that in 2016, men made up 88 per cent of the construction workforce - Australia's third largest employer - 99 per cent of construction tradespeople and 86 per cent of construction managers and professionals.

Reflecting on Monday's International Day of Rural Women, SunWater general manager Major Projects and Technical Services Olivia Newman said women from rural areas were an asset to the construction industry, and that many businesses were partnering with training providers to employ female staff.

Ms Newman - who has worked in various construction roles in roads, sewage, dams and rail - said she had found the industry both challenging and rewarding.

She said her advice to women considering employment in construction was to "give it a go” and help break down the barriers in a male-dominated industry.

Kira-Lee Gibson, 20, said her 12-month workplace health and safety traineeship with SunWater allowed her to experience an industry she did not think she would be involved in.

"There's a lot more happening behind the scenes than driving past each day and checking,” she said.

"There's lots of training and police and procedures that we have to make sure everyone is following.

"I was pretty intimidated knowing it was male-based but I've definitely built up my confidence.

"Our worksite encourages everyone to voice their opinions on any concerns and I've definitely been able to do that.”

Tamara Wilson, 19, who is completing a 12-month project administration traineeship, said she was enjoying her role which involved data base and invoice work.

"I'm hoping that when I finish this I could pretty much go anywhere in admin,” she said. "I think there needs to be more women in construction to level out the playing field.”