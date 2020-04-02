Women’s business event goes ahead after moving online

Beck Smith is hosting an online business event for women across the region.

A CENTRAL Queensland mum has moved her women in business event online to ensure ladies across the region can still connect despite being confined to their homes.

The now virtual Babes, Bubbles and Business event will still go ahead from 6pm on Saturday, April 4, to inspire and motivate women.

Founder Beck Smith said the event was designed to empower women of all ages, covering topics like mindset, motivation and time management.

Mrs Smith said the event was crucial during the COVID-19 crisis to ensure ladies stayed connected, not only in the business world, but also with other mums and women in the same situation.

“I’m a mum of five and I have been in the networking, marketing industry for about 15 years,” she said.

“I wasn’t getting a personal connection with anyone at home and so I created an online platform to connect with people and realised it was a platform that more women needed.

“The event brings women together and gives them a voice to share who they are.”

Mrs Smith said it was important for business owners particularly to create an online presence in these times “or you’re going to get lost”.

“Don’t pause. Pivot and stay relevant, and we’ll show you how to do that,” she said.

Eight speakers from across the region, including Cassie Watene, Jess Earnshaw, Alissa Herman and Angela Sutherland, who have all had to alter or pause their businesses, will share their experiences.

Women will also hear how to balance work while being a mum and keeping healthy mentally and physically.

Tickets cost $49.95 and include a number of vouchers and free items. They can be purchased through babesbubblesbusiness.com.au.

“If you’re wanting to network and showcase your business among like-minded, empowered women, then this event is for you,” Mrs Smith said.