Crime

Woodridge man fronts Ipswich court for alleged murder

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
28th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
A WOODRIDGE man accused of murdering his partner's father has fronted Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Police allege Garth Michael Reid, 33, stabbed to death 53-year-old father Warren Toby at a Hall St home in Brassall on Christmas night.

The family arrive at the North Ipswich house on Boxing Day following the alleged murder. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar
The family arrive at the North Ipswich house on Boxing Day following the alleged murder. Picture: News Corp/Attila Csaszar

On Monday morning, Reid faced one count of murder, one of wilful damage and one of assault occasioning bodily harm.

His charges were adjourned for committal mention in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

A man, understood to be in a relationship with Mr Toby’s daughter, has been charged with murder following the alleged fatal fight on Christmas Day. Picture: (News Corp/Attila Csaszar
A man, understood to be in a relationship with Mr Toby's daughter, has been charged with murder following the alleged fatal fight on Christmas Day. Picture: (News Corp/Attila Csaszar

Reid did not apply for bail.

