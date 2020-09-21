Woolies forced to end Ooshies promo

Woolworths has been forced it end its Disney Ooshies promotion early due to an "unprecedented demand" for the collectable items.

The promotion has been so popular that the supermarket giant announced today that the Ooshie stock would be depleted by the end of the week.

"Availability of Disney Ooshies in store varies from store-to-store in each state and territory, however online redemption of Ooshies will cease everywhere other than Victoria from later today," Woolworths said in a media release.

"Victoria is excluded from these estimates as their allocation was kept separate from the rest of Australia due to the delayed launch of the Victorian campaign."

Woolworths most recent range of Ooshies includes popular Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar characters. Picture: Dallas Kilponen/Woolworths

The high demand has seen the collectables run out faster than expected. Picture: Dallas Kilponen/Woolworths

Ooshies are plastic collectibles available at Woolworths for every $30 spent in store.

The latest collection was created with Disney+ and included a range of popular Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and Pixar characters including Darth Vader, Elsa, Buzz Lightyear, Thor, Ariel, Yoda, Black Panther, Moana and others.

Woolworths' Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Hicks, said the high demand showed customers loved collecting the Disney Ooshies.

"Because of this, we expect the last of our stock to be collected by the end of this weekend," he said.

"I want to reassure our Victorian customers these lower stock levels do not apply to them. We created a separate allotment from when we delayed the launch of the program due to Stage 4 lockdowns and they can continue collecting in the weeks ahead while supplies last.

"We'd like to thank our team for their support in executing the program in stores and online and our customers for helping us create such a memorable program."

The promotion was originally due to finish on October 20, with the limited stock leaving customers frustrated.

Customers have been left furious at the lack of Ooshie stock. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Geraghty

One woman claimed she spent $300 on groceries but was still unable to collect the 13 Ooshies had earned.

"I don't think this is fair, you promote this kind of thing and it's not the first time, so you should be well aware of the demand," she wrote on the Woolworths Facebook page.

"I at least feel that I should have been given a voucher to redeem the 13 that was owed, I missed out on Bonus Flybuys points with Coles to shop with you for the ooshies and no warning, just oh well bad luck is very disappointing.

"As I said I get the demand for these things are high but they are also expensive, I mean we are paying $30 for each one, so if you do run out, do the right thing and give the customers a voucher to redeem. By the way, I paid for paper bags and received plastic, and no refund was given on that either!"

The supermarket's Facebook page has been flooded with similar complaints, with one customer saying she spent more money than usual to receive the Ooshies but was told after placing her order that there were no more in stock.

Another shopper said the lack of stock was "very disappointing".

"What is happening with the ooshies, will you be getting more in, checkout staff say no, front end say maybe.....very disappointing as the promo is nowhere near finished, but you are still advertising bonus ooshies on certain stock," the woman wrote.

Another customer said: "Spent almost $300 in last couple of day's at Hope Island Woolworths & not ONE OOSHIE available. Not good enough Woolworths. If there not available stop the promotion."

Originally published as Woolies forced to end Ooshies promo