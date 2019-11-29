Woolies reveals massive surprise sale

SUPERMARKET giant Woolworths has jumped on the Black Friday frenzy by launching a surprise sale with massive discounts on everyday staples.

Black Friday is now well and truly underway, with major Aussie retailers offering massive discounts across all categories, with everything from fashion, beauty, homewares, tech gadgets, home entertainment and everything in between heavily discounted.

Woolworths has joined the fun, offering discounts of up to 50 per cent across household cleaning, laundry, pantry and freezer favourites, cosmetics, baby and pet products as part of its Black Friday offers.

The deals are available online only for delivery or pick up orders placed before midnight on Monday, December 2 - or while stocks last.

Quantity limits and no rainchecks apply.

Here's a round up of some of Woolies' best deals available now.

Woolworths has launched a surprise Black Friday sale. Picture: Supplied

50 PER CENT OFF CLEANING

• Finish Powerball Quantum Ultimate Dishwasher Tablets Lemon 36 pack, was $32, now $15

• Ecostore Auto Dishwashing Powder 1kg, was $9, now $4.50

• Dettol Antibacterial Disinfectant Surface Cleaning Wipes 120 pack, was $10, now $5

• Duck Deep Action Gel Citrus 750ml, was $5, now $2.50

50 PER CENT OFF LAUNDRY

• Ecostore Ultra Laundry Liquid 1l, was $9.99, now $4.99

• Vanish Gold Pro OxiAction 2.7kg, was $28, now $14

• Comfort Fabric Softener Conditioner Sky Blue 800ml, was $6.99, now $3.49

• Omo Ultimate Laundry Liquid FT 1.8L, was $22, now $11

30 PER CENT OFF SELECTED LAUNDRY

• Sard Super Power Stain Remover 3kg, was $15, now $10

50 PER CENT OFF SELECTED HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

• Quilton Tuffy Paper Towel Triple Length 2pk, was $6.80, now $3.40

• Eveready SHD AA 24pk, was $13.50, now $6.75

• Chux Superwipes Original 10pk, was $4, now $2

• Phillips Globes 2 pack, was $15, now $7.50

LIQUOR

• 30 per cent off when you buy 6 or more bottles of Wine (Excluding QLD, NT, TAS)

UP TO 30 PER CENT OFF BABY LOVE NAPPIES

• BabyLove Cosifit Jumbo Nappies Pk 62, BabyLove Cosifit Jumbo Nappies Pk 69 and BabyLove Jumbo Nappy Pants Pk 42, was $27, now $18.90

50 PER CENT OFF SELECTED HEALTH AND BEAUTY

• Colgate Advanced Whitening Fluoride Whiter Teeth Toothpaste 190g, was $7, now $3.50

• Pantene Pro-v Daily Moisture Renewal Shampoo 900ml, was $15.70, now $7.85

• L'oreal Paris Magic Retouch Hair Colour 2 Dark Brown each, was $15.95, now $7.97

50 PER CENT OFF DIET AND SPORT

• Nature's Way Instant Natural Protein Collagen 300G, was $30, now $15

• Quest Bar Cookies & Cream 60g, was $4.00, now $2.00

• Nature's Way Instant Natural Protein Supergreens 300G, was $25, now $12.50

50 PER CENT OFF COSMETICS

• Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick - Lover 15 5ml, was $20, now $10

• Maybelline Lemonade Eyeshadow Palette 12g, was $29, now $14.50

• Revlon Colorstay For Normal & Dry Skin Natural Beige Foundation 30ml, was $35, now $17.50

50 PER CENT OFF PET FOOD

• Farmers Market Chicken Vegetables & Brown Rice 400g, was $2.75, now $1.35

• Vip Fussy Cat Grain Free Kangaroo Snackers Cat Treats 100g, was $2.99, now $1.49

• Natures Goodness Dental Sticks M/L 5Pk, was $5, now $2.50

30 PER CENT OFF SELECTED PET TREATS

• Schmackos Strapz With Beef Dog Treats 180g, was $5.25, now $3.50

• Pedigree Dentastix Medium 7pk, was $5.20, now $3.50

50 PER CENT OFF SELECTED FREEZER ITEMS

• Ingham Chicken Breast Tenders Gluten Free 400g, was $9, now $4.50

• Patties Mini Party Quiche Lorraine 12 pack 420g, was $8, now $4

• Papa Giuseppis Pizza Pie Mega Meaty 330g, was $6.50, now $3.25

• Birds Eye Deli Sweet Potato Chips 600g, was $6, now $3

50 PER CENT OFF SELECTED PANTRY ITEMS

• Old El Paso Hard N Soft Taco Kit 350g, was $7, now $3.50

• Sanitarium Weet Bix 575g, was $3.80, now $1.90

• Greens Buttermilk Pancake Shake 325g, was $2.90, now $1.45

• Carman's 5 Grain & Seed Granola Pink Lady Apple & Blueberry 450g, was $7.50, now $3.75

HEALTH FOODS SALE

• The Eaten Path Pea & Pinto Bean Sticks Roasted Garlic & Herb 100g, was $4, now $2

• Shelby's Cookies Raspberry White Chocolate 120g, was $6, now $4

COLES' CYBER WEEKEND SALE

Fellow supermarket heavyweight Coles has also unveiled some huge savings to celebrate the online sales period.

From today until Monday, Coles is launching a four-day Cyber Weekend sale packed with exclusive online-only offers and hundreds of great specials, from half-price wines, pantry essentials to health and beauty.

Customers can pick up a massive 40 per cent discount on selected cosmetics and skincare from Garnier and a 30 per cent discount on selected L'Oreal products exclusively online.

For eBay shoppers, customers can also save 15 per cent off Coles groceries when they spend more than $99 in one transaction.

There will be half-price specials in store and online, as well as a number of online exclusives.

ONLINE EXCLUSIVES

• 40 per cent off select Garnier products

• 30 per cent off select L'Oreal products

• Three for $7 on selected Nestle chocolate blocks

• Optimum, two for $50

• Wild Tides tuna - 12 for $10

• 50 per cent off selected Rexona products

LIQUOR

There are also online-only half-price liquor specials including:

• The Ned Marlborough sauvignon blanc 750mL: $10

• Parson's Paddock Shiraz 750mL: $8

• Peter Lehmann Shoulder to Shoulder Shiraz 750ml: $12.50

• Parson's Paddock Cabernet Sauvignon 750mL: $8

• Champteloup Rose d'Anjou 750mL: $7.50

• Counting Sheep Marlborough Sauv Blanc 750mL: $7