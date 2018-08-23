Worded up on the Ekka

Springsure State School student Matilda Briggs was one of 21 finalists to take part in writing challenges at the Ekka.

SPRINGSURE State School student Matilda Briggs recently wrote her way to the annual Royal Queensland Show.

The Year 6 student recently returned from the Ekka Show Camp at Brisbane's largest cultural festival, where she perfected her writing skills in an experience of a lifetime.

"I thought it was a great opportunity to do something new and have some fun,” she said.

Springsure State School deputy principal Maria Hoare nominated Matilda and one other student for the camp.

They had to undertake five assessments based on writing to be chosen as one of 21 finalists from 150 applicants throughout the state.

Through her hard work and talent, Matilda was successfully short-listed and was able to attend the Ekka for the first time.

She and the other students selected were tasked with finding their own stories in order to expand their writing skills.

"We would go around and look for a topic to write about,” she said.

"And then we would have to pull it all apart and look at why it was newsworthy, and if we needed to, we would find someone special to interview.

"The best story that I came up with was about steam engines - their history and how they used to be sold to visitors but this year they came to be displayed.”

The 11-year-old was also elected to take part in judging items such as china, leather, photographs, cakes, pineapples and fish.

Other experiences included sampling all the entertainment provided, watching the fireworks and taking part in a food safari.

Matilda encouraged other students to take part.

"I thought it was really fun and I learnt a lot,” she said.