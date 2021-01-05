Menu
A man has been taken to hospital after a 270kg pallet fell on his legs in western Sydney. Picture: AAP Image/Tim Pascoe
News

Worker crushed by 270kg crate

by Steve Zemek
5th Jan 2021 1:25 PM

A worker has been rushed to hospital after a 270kg pallet fell on his legs in a workplace accident in Sydney's west on Tuesday morning.

The 30-year-old man was taken to Liverpool Hospital with injuries to his legs and nose.

Emergency services were called to the workplace at Gow St in Padstow just after 10am.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.

It's believed the pallet fell from about 1.5 metres onto the worker before he was freed.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the man was in a stable condition.

Originally published as Worker crushed by 270kg crate



