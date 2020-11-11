Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A worker at a strawberry farm in Western Australia was found dead after he became stuck in machinery.
A worker at a strawberry farm in Western Australia was found dead after he became stuck in machinery.
News

Worker stuck in machine at strawberry farm dies

by Angie Raphael
11th Nov 2020 5:10 PM

A man has died after becoming "tangled" in machinery while working at a strawberry farm in Perth's northeast.

Nobody witnessed the incident but colleagues made the confronting discovery of the man's body at the Pick Your Own Strawberry Farm on Old West Road in Bullsbrook just before 9.30am on Wednesday.

Police are yet to reveal the man's name or age.

"We will prepare a report for the coroner," a police spokesman told NCA NewsWire.

WorkSafe has been alerted and is also investigating the incident.

The farm has been shut down and a fence is blocking the driveway.

Originally published as Worker dies at strawberry farm

workplace death

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Federal funding for Rookwood Weir locked in

        Premium Content Federal funding for Rookwood Weir locked in

        Politics The money will be doled out as the Queensland Government reaches certain construction milestones.

        Berejiklian ‘mortified’ over QLD’s Victorian border call

        Premium Content Berejiklian ‘mortified’ over QLD’s Victorian border call

        News Gladys Berejiklian has lashed out yet again at Queensland Premier

        TRIAL: Jury wants to play back evidence of two witnesses

        Premium Content TRIAL: Jury wants to play back evidence of two witnesses

        Crime A fugitive’s mother is on trial over allegations she helped her son flee the...

        One Nation claims sole victory in Queensland election

        Premium Content One Nation claims sole victory in Queensland election

        Politics Stephen Andrew has finally claimed victory for Mirani as preference flows start to...