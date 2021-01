A man has been rushed to hospital after falling at least four metres on a construction site.

A worker has been rushed to hospital after plunging through a roof on a Gold Coast construction site.

Queensland Ambulance said the man aged in his 40s fell 4-5m through the roof on the worksite on Lakeside Ave at Broadbeach Waters.

He suffered chest and leg injuries and was taken by ambulance to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

