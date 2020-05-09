Tip worker sues for $3m over waste site fall

FILE PHOTO: The man, who worked at the Jondaryan Waste Management Centre, fell down a set of stairs.

A WEIGHBRIDGE operator who fell down a set of stairs at the Jondaryan Waste Management Centre is claiming more than $3 million in damages in the Supreme Court.

Anthony Hollist, who now lives in Hervey Bay, is suing Toowoomba Regional Council, local social enterprise Ability Enterprises, and RL & JM Gregory Builders Pty Ltd over his April 2016 fall.

Mr Hollist was employed by Ability Enterprises, which has a contract with Toowoomba Regional Council, to operate the facility.

Documents filed in the Rockhampton Supreme Court allege Mr Hollist suffered a "right wrist injury", "scarring", and "psychiatric/psychological injury" as a consequnce of the negligence of all three parties.

Court documents claim RL & JM Gregory Builders Pty Ltd built the weighbridge hut at the facility and constructed the stairs from which Mr Hollist fell.

The claim alleges all three defendants had a duty "to take reasonable care to prevent a foreseeable risk of injury" to Mr Hollist.

Documents allege the weighbridge stairs from which Mr Hollist fell were wobbly and that both Mr Hollist and another employee of Ability Enterprises had complained to a TRC employee about the state of the stairs.

"After receiving the complaints, (TRC) had not arranged for the said stairs to be inspected and repaired," the claim stated.

Mr Hollist's claim also alleged the risk of him suffering an injury from falling on the stairs "was foreseeable".

Mr Hollist is claiming general damages against TRC and RL & JM Gregory Builders Pty Ltd in the sum of $180,000, with interest, as well as $189,258 for past economic loss, $632,656 for future economic loss, $145,953 for past care, $625,441 for future care, at least $85,000 for special damages, and an additional future expenses claim of $78,000.

He is also claiming from Ability Enterprises damages of $131,200, as well as past economic losses of $175,165, future economic losses of $632,656, special damages of at least $85,000, and future expenses of $78,000.

TRC CEO Brian Pidgeon said: "As this matter is before the court it is inappropriate for Toowoomba Regional Council to comment on the details of the case".

Ability Enterprises was contacted for comment.