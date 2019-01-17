Works kick off for Clermont BMX track

MOVING FORWARD: The Clermont community was eager to see construction work on the new BMX track start this week.

THE committee is formed and now all the Clermont community needs is the BMX track, which began construction this week.

Project initiator Kellie Moore said she was excited to see the track start to come to life.

The mum of two has been involved in BMX for eight years, six of which were in Clermont, forcing the family to travel a three-hour round trip twice a week.

"At the moment my two kids are heavily involved in BMX and have been for quite a while, so we were having to travel to Moranbah twice a week for training and racing,” she said.

Track design is well under way, with the $445,000 project expected to be completed in March, supported by $200,000 from the Palaszczuk Government's Works for Queensland program.

The track is being constructed by BMX Tracks Australia, a leader in developing competition tracks with experience delivering projects across Queensland, and will be capable of hosting state-level events.

Also a qualified coach, Mrs Moore is excited to start building the skills of Clermont riders and is excited to see what they can achieve in the future.

"It's such a good sport for the whole family to be involved in,” she said.

"It will be good to finally see it start growing in Clermont. I've already got a group of kids who are keen to start training as well.

"The aim is to hold some bigger regional events as well as to get people visiting Clermont. Maybe not this year but possibly next year.”

During a visit to the site last week, Acting Premier and Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the 400m track will boost health and economic outcomes for the town.

"Giving this project the green light ensures all the positive benefits of BMX riding will reach Clermont - both on and off the track,” Mr Dick said.

"With BMX racing now entrenched as an Olympic event, the popularity of thissport continues to rise,so who knows what future champions may get their start here in Clermont.”

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said the track would provide "yet another venue for the youth of our wonderful region to enjoy a healthy and active lifestyle”.

"They will be able to energise their riding skills on a competition standard track, and perhaps we will see some champions of the future emerge.”