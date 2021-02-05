Menu
A 3D overview of what the Blackwater Skate Park is expected to look like.
Community

Works to start on exciting new Blackwater skate park

Kristen Booth
5th Feb 2021 11:00 AM
Blackwater residents will soon be riding at the town’s own skate park with construction set to start in February.

Central Highlands Regional Council revealed on Thursday the project would begin towards the end of the month.

Final construction plans were revealed to Community Reference Group members this week and included slight changes from the initial concept, with extended shade shelters, additional seating and wider footpath areas.

The project tender was awarded to Queensland-based specialist skate park builder VFG Skateparks Pty Ltd.

A view of what the Blackwater Skate Park is expected to look like.

The Queensland Government provided $1 million towards the project through the Active Community Infrastructure Grant program, to enable Queenslanders to participate in sport and recreation activities.

Council’s capital budget is to fund the remaining $450,000 for the skate park, which will be at the corner of Wattle St and Pine St and across from Rotary Park.

The skate park is to be completed in one phase, with a drinking fountain, lighting and CCTV, regular and disabled carparking and zebra crossings leading to the area.

