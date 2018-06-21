Workshops help to innovate businesses

Art Teacher and owner of Open Your Art Nikki Harris will be attending the Digital Business skills workshop for NFPs and SMEs.

FREE Digital Business Workshops are on offer in Emerald next week and small business owners are clawing at the opportunity.

Hosted by CHDC in partnership with the Department of Science, Information Technology and Innovation and Central Highlands Regional Council, the interactive and hands-on workshops will be run over four hours by experts who can help businesses easily identify, tailor and apply digital solutions for their enterprise.

Art teacher and owner of Open Your Art Nikki Harris will be attending the Digital Business skills workshop and is in the process of building her own website for her business.

"I have been trying to learn as much as I can about new technology,” she said.

"Technology changes so rapidly.

"I am hoping to get some more information about where things are at right now and where the best direction is to focus my intentions and online presence.”

Mrs Harris, who started operating her business just under a year ago, said she planned to expand her business because "the sky is the limit”.

"I think I have got a lovely market in Emerald, but these days you don't need to be limited to your immediate surroundings - I can access more people online,” she said.

"I think anyone who has a small business themselves should consider coming along to see what the current trends are.”

The Digital Business skills workshop for NFPs and SMEs will run next Tuesday, June 25. Digital Business Skills workshop for agribusinesses will run next Wednesday, June 26. Both workshops will run from 7.15am-noon at Wally McKenzie House, Emerald Showgrounds.

Workshops are fee but registrations are required by next Monday, June 24 at: chdc.com.au/events workshopsoverview.