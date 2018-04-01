Menu
Login
Sport

Shocks continue as Wright out of Rip Curl Pro

Australian surfer Tyler Wright is out of the Rip Curl Pro.
Australian surfer Tyler Wright is out of the Rip Curl Pro.
by Amanda Lulham

THE biggest name in women's surfing has been sent to the sand as the upsets continue in the 2018 Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach.

Reigning world champion Tyler Wright has followed former Rip Curl Pro champion Sally Fitzgibbons and world No.2 Keely Andrew to the sand as early casualties in the world tour opener.

Wright's loss in round three marks one of the earliest exits the two-time world champion has made.

 

It follows on from Wright's quarter-final finish at the Roxy Pro on the Gold Coast in March.

At that event American Lakey Peterson dominated, beating local Andrew in the final.

US athletes have dominated the women's competition at the Rip Curl Pro for the past five years and are in pole position to do it again in 2018.

Also out of the event is wildcard Kobie Enright. She was beaten in the first heat of the day, which was won by multiple Rip Curl Pro winner Carissa Moore from Hawaii.

Topics:  bells beach rip curl pro sally fitzgibbons tyler wright

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

There had been considerable rain a week or so before and there it was, lying tantalisingly within reach on the surface of the ground.

Swimming with pride

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

Youngsters record their personal bests.

Sunlight ran a close call in million dollar Golden Slipper

Rae Fletcher and family connections on course at Rosehill to cheer home sunlight.

Sunlight came close to taking out the million dollar Golden Slipper.

Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

Moranbah boxers leave Australian Boxing Titles with their heads high

Local Partners