World erupts over ‘ridiculous’ Aussie feat

AUSTRALIAN basketball star Aron Baynes has made history as the Phoenix Suns star rained three pointers against the Portland Trail Blazers, leading his team to a 127-117 win.

The 208cm centre had a record night as he scored 37 points including nine from 14 from beyond the arc. It broke the Australian record of 34 that was held by Ben Simmons and Patty Mills.

After a massive World Cup campaign where Baynes was incredibly effective from the outside, Baynes has had a career year, averaging 10.6 points (5.8 for his career), 5.4 rebounds (4.5 for his career) and a career high 21.3 minutes per game.

Watch the 2019/20 NBA Season with ESPN on KAYO. Up to up to 7 LIVE games every week! New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

But he's never had an explosion like this and Australia's dark Olympic hopes have been bolstered.

He also joined the Houston Rockets' James Harden as the only two players to have made nine three-pointers and grabbed 16 rebounds, while his outside shooting also saw him knock down the most triples by a starting centre in NBA history.

✅ Score career-high 37



✅ Knock down most threes by a starting center in @NBAHistory



✅ Join James Harden as only players to make 9 threes and grab 16 rebounds in a game



Aron Baynes x #SAPStatLineOfTheNight pic.twitter.com/8P2dkK9D8U — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) March 7, 2020

Aron Baynes basically the best player in the league #SOGO pic.twitter.com/UPYeMFAqwv — Section 10 Podcast (@Section10Pod) March 7, 2020

The performance also tied the Suns' franchise record for three-pointers, joining Channing Frye in April 2011 and Quentin Richardson in December 2004.

Frye even let him know about it, looking for a free trip down under.

Congratulations @aronbaynes on tying my record! You owe me a free trip to Australia for inspiring the next generation of big man shooters! — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) March 7, 2020

Even the Trail Blazers' coach Terry Stotts was raving about the Aussie's incredible performance.

"Baynes, he had a career night," Stotts said. "He got hot and kind of kept us off balance the rest of the night. You know you expect him to make some threes but you don't expect him to make that many. Hats off to him, he had an outstanding game."

He also added a couple of blocks to the mix.

Speaking to Fox Sports Arizona, Baynes praised his teammates as he was in the right place at the right time.

"I had no idea about it, I was just trying to go out there and make the right plays," Baynes said. "It was just one of those things, that's one thing out group has done thought the year. When we play within Monty's system, then he puts us in the right position to succeed. If we do that more often than not we'll be alright."

Before this season, Baynes had 25 threes in his first seven seasons, including 21 last year.

This year he has 54 after nine against the Trail Blazers.

Aron Baynes made history tonight 😤 pic.twitter.com/yLHCfYyuS4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 7, 2020

What in the hell got into Aron Baynes? Talk about a stat line nobody saw coming: 37 pts, 16 rebs with 9 3s? The Blazers have had plenty of bad luck this season, especially with regards to injuries. But dang. The Aron Baynes game, too? — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) March 7, 2020

Aaron Baynes making 9 three-pointers tonight has to be one of the most ridiculous stats of the 2019-2020 NBA season.



Last *season* he made 21. — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) March 7, 2020

Aron Baynes had a night. Wow https://t.co/vPtxEXgDfW — Adam Mobbs (@AdamMobbs) March 7, 2020

Did Aron Baynes really hit 9 threes tonight? — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) March 7, 2020

Aron Baynes made 9 threes. That's crazy. — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) March 7, 2020

LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Larry Bird never hit nine threes in a game. Baynes 🐐 status confirmed. https://t.co/6vdkm1j2p4 — Steve Smith (@stevesmithffx) March 7, 2020

Bizarrely, the huge outing came one game after the big Boomer didn't even play against the Toronto Raptors because coach Monty Williams didn't like the match-up.

"It can be funny in the NBA like that," Baynes said.

"Night to night it can be completely different. One thing we've done well as a team is a next-man-up mentality. If you go out there and play within Monty's system, he usually puts you in places to succeed."

Baynes hit a step back three over Damian Lillard.

Baynes came out firing against the Blazers, hitting five from beyond the arc in the first quarter, which already beat his career high of four.

"Exactly how I drew it up this morning," Williams laughed. "Aron, go for 37. Nine threes. He got the guys going when he started dropping a few of them. Then we started running a few plays for him."

Hassan Whiteside, who had 23 points and 20 rebounds for the Blazers, admitted they couldn't handle Baynes.

"He had a career night, bro. It happens," Whiteside said. "He took 23 shots. He got hot. Once he hit a step back over (Damian Lillard), I knew he was feeling good."