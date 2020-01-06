World-first new Cat dozer hits the dirt at CQ mine

THE world’s first next generation Cat D11 dozer has already hit the dirt at BHP Mitsubishi Alliance’s Blackwater Coal Mine in Central Queensland.

A second will be commissioned onsite in the coming weeks.

Another five of the next generation dozers have been secured by one of Australia’s largest mining equipment suppliers, National Group.

National Group managing director Mark Ackroyd said the supplier had secured the dozer straight off the production line after it was first trialled in North America in 2019.

“Cat machines and engines are widely recognised as premium products and known for superior quality and reliability,” Mr Ackroyd said.

“The D11 is the industry’s best large dozer so it was a logical choice for us to bring in six new dozers to add to our expansive fleet.”

The new machine boasts load-sensing hydraulics to cut fuel burn and extends component life from fuel burn to overhaul.

Caterpillar had developed the D11 to ensure faster cycle times to produce more dirt at a lower cost per tonne.

WORLD FIRST: The Cat D11 dozer

Mr Ackroyd said it would also boost overall site performance with added productivity and efficiency benefits.

“We expect to lower maintenance and repair costs by up to 5 per cent thanks to a new case and frame design, improved bearings, redesigned pin joints, and a 30 per cent larger oil pan,” he said.

“With our recent shift in focus towards innovation and technology, the D11 dozer perfectly aligns with this.”

Hastings Deering mining accounts manager Jason Garea said the relationship with National Group had grown from strength to strength over many projects.

“We have had a longstanding relationship with National Group and being able to deliver another world first with the D11 is a demonstration of things to come,” he said.

A redesigned mainframe of the D11 is expected to deliver lower total ownership cost over the life of the machine.

“There is a single frame now used between both the D11 standard dozer and the carry dozer applications,” Mr Garea said.

“It’s a beefed-up frame that now does both.”