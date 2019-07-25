World renowned show on its way

SPECTACULAR: The Yamato Drummers of Japan are bringing their high energy show to Capella Cultural Centre.

GET ready to hear the heart-thumping rhythm, thunderous sounds and explosive beats of the Yamato Drummers of Japan.

This year alone, the Yamato Drummers of Japan have played a three-week season in London's West End and have visited Switzerland, Italy and Holland.

Now it's Australia's turn to experience the drummers' unique sound. Last seen on our shores in 2017, Yamato are back down under for a 28-city tour covering Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia.

Their current show, Passion, will captivate audiences as the drummers launch into an explosion of energetic, highly rhythmic drumming, which challenges and pushes them to their absolute limits.

The drummers' remarkable physical strength - the drums weigh up to half a tonne - and trademark infectious energy leave audiences exhilarated by a visually spectacular, high energy and explosive show.

Captivated by the distinctive boom of the enormous Taiko drum, performers move their whole bodies to strike the drum with a powerful surge of energy that uplifts audiences in sync with the rhythm and intensity, providing a dazzling perspective of the range of sound and mood drums are capable of.

Over the past 25 years, the drummers have played more than 3700 performances in 54 countries, reaching over seven million fans and presenting a thrilling, high-energy interpretation of the centuries' old Taiko tradition.

Their craft is honed in the historical village of Asuka in Japan's Nara Prefecture. The 14 Yamato musicians spend their days keeping physically and mentally fit, and harnessing the spiritual power of the land to give energy to the sound of their Taiko.