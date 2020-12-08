Menu
World's first patient receives virus vaccine

by Ben Graham,Ally Foster and Phoebe Loomes
8th Dec 2020 5:44 PM

 

A woman in the UK has become the first person in the world to be given the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine.

Margaret "Maggie" Keenan, 90 from Enniskillen in Northern Ireland has become the first person in the world to receive the vaccine outside trial conditions - marking the start of the UK's mass vaccination program.

Maggie said she felt " so privileged" to get the first dose at the University Hospital in Coventry.

She was given the vaccine at 6.30 GMT, according to the BBC.

 

Picture: NHS
Picture: NHS

"I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19, it's the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year," she said.

"I can't thank May and the NHS staff enough who have looked after me tremendously, and my advice to anyone offered the vaccine is to take it - if I can have it at 90 then you can have it too."

The dose marks the start of the UK's mass vaccination programme, which begins what could be the beginning of the end of the pandemic.

Other countries are already seeking emergency approval for different vaccine candidates, and hoping to roll out doses before the end of the year.

Picture: NHS
Picture: NHS

It comes as six returning Australians in Queensland hotel quarantine have tested positive to the coronavirus, bringing the state's total active tally to he highest it's been since it was battling its last community outbreak.

The state now has 21 active cases, and it has clearly become a concern for the Queensland government which has brought in a ban on fresh air breaks for those in hotel quarantine.

Dr Jeannette Young confirmed the risk had become too significant to allow the breaks to continue, given Queensland on Tuesday marked 84 days without a case of community transmission.

"I've been concerned about enabling those fresh air breaks right from the start (of the pandemic), and it has now become increasingly difficult to support them given the large number of cases we're seeing come out every day," she told reporters on Monday.

"The risk just increases, and the whole point of hotel quarantine is that people don't mingle."

