'Megxit': World’s savage reaction to royal news

by Lexie Cartwright
9th Jan 2020 10:33 AM

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have welcomed 2020 with a bang, dropping the bombshell news they are stepping back from royal life.

Social media erupted this morning with hundreds and thousands of posts in the wake of the announcement, shared by Meghan and Harry on their official Instagram page this morning. And the news certainly has the world divided.

The term "Megxit" is currently trending on Twitter, as well as "Harry & Meghan", "William", "Suits", "Royals", and "Buckingham Palace" as the world reacts to the shock news they will be quitting their post as "senior" members of the royal family while dividing their time between the UK and North America.

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Meghan and Harry's toughest critic, British TV host Piers Morgan, a one time aquaintance of Meghan, eviscerated the couple, taking to Twitter to accuse the ex-actress of being the reason behind the highly-publicised divide between her husband and his brother, Prince William, among other personal attacks.

His tirade didn't stop there.

Morgan has continued to publish several posts taking aim at the Duchess.

But Morgan wasn't the only one to lash the royal pair.

Australia's Today host Karl Stefanovic, who knows what it's like to be scrutinised by the public, described the decision as an "absolute farce".

"This is modern media and a modern landscape. Harry and Meghan going to Canada and (think) they won't have any cameras outside their place?" he said.

"(Prince Harry) has been supported financially for a long time. This is him spitting the dummy and going, 'Righto, I am out of here'.

"Does he think that the British people are going to like it?"

Karl Stefanovic said the news was a ‘farce’.
Karl Stefanovic said the news was a ‘farce’.

A chorus of angry followers also accused Meghan of "ruining" Harry while deploring the way they have handled the situation after Buckingham Palace released a statement that hinted it was unaware of the news.

BBC also reports no members of the royal family were notified prior to the announcement.

While there has been a swarm of negativity aimed at Meghan and Harry, others fiercely defended the couple, saying they deserved to leave the "toxic" environment, and many took the opportunity to criticise the monarchy for being an outdated institution.

 

And then there were those who found humour in the whole thing.

 

 

The decision - announced on Wednesday night local time - comes as no big surprise, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex making it clear they've been struggling under the intense public scrutiny over the past year.

This week, they returned to royal duties after a successful six-week break in Canada over Christmas - and it's understood arrangements are now being made to allow them to live there for a significant portion of the year.

In the statement, the royal couple explained their decision came after "months of reflection and internal discussions".

Harry and Meghan are out. Picture: AP/Alastair Grant
Harry and Meghan are out. Picture: AP/Alastair Grant

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," it read.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace released a brief statement, saying, "Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through."

 

 

