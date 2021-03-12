Menu
Themedian full-time salary for a university graduate in Australia is $52,500. Graduate.
Employment

Worst paying uni graduate job revealed

by Evin Priest
12th Mar 2021 5:41 AM

Pharmacists are the lowest paid graduates in Australia with new data revealing the profession offers those straight out of university a measly $49,600 salary.

The Graduate Outcomes Survey by Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching (QILT) revealed pharmacists came in $12,900 below the median full-time salary of university graduates.

Dentists were the highest-paid graduates last year, with men new to the profession raking in $90,000 and women $79,300.

Teachers were paid approximately $70,000 in their first year while the medical profession offered graduates a median of $74,650.

There were 21 graduate industries detailed in the study and creative arts ($52,200) was the next worst paid, followed by communications ($57,400).

Pharmacists received more than $12,00 less than the median graduate salary. Picture: iStock
Pharmacists received more than $12,00 less than the median graduate salary. Picture: iStock

Professional Pharmacists Australia president Geoff March said the report was "deeply concerning" for the future of the industry and its ability to attract new graduates.

"Pharmacy graduates are the lowest paid compared to every other profession in Australia and this is a major concern for the future of this vital sector," he said.

"For multiple years in a row the commencing rates of pay for pharmacists have been the lowest of any study area, and prior to 2018 by a large margin.

"That makes a career in pharmacy one of the least attractive options for new candidates deciding what industry they'd like to enter."

The data was derived from the Graduate Outcomes Survey run by Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching (QILT) which provides an annual insight into the employment outcomes of recent graduates from most Australian Universities, including commencing rates of pay.

Originally published as Worst paying uni graduate job revealed

employment income jobs pay pharmacists teachers

