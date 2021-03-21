Wowan’s amazing colour on display following the rains

Some of our communities in Central Queensland have received some much needed rain.

This week I visited the township of Wowan and it was great to see all the water along the side of the roads leading into town. At the same time seeing so may trees and shrubs in full bloom making a colourful display in a town that has been so dry for so long.

Wowan CQ

It had been a while since I have been to Wowan but one of the town’s features that I truly love the avenues of Eucalypts that line the road to the show grounds.

The Wowan Show is one of the country Shows in the state and every year has a massive horticultural display.

The Banana Shire Council lists Wowan history as the once dairy capital of the region. With more than 600 farmers on the job, the Dawson Valley Dairy Cooperative was topped up daily with fresh supplies of full cream milk, ready to ship off to towns and cities as far away as England. Wowan flourished as a result.

The population grew and along with it came shops, churches, halls, a school, bowls club and even a golf course. Not bad for a place that started out as a rail camp!

However, in the late 1960s the dairy industry soured. Other agricultural industries moved in, mostly beef cattle and grain, buying up the land and changing the face of commercial operations.

The business centre shifted to Moura and Biloela and eventually, many of the locals did too.

The following are some of blooming great plants flowering in Wowan this week.

caesalpinia ferrea flower

Caesalpinia ferrea or Leopard Tree is a very large but beautiful tree growing up to 15m high and 10m across. This tree has a mottled ghost gum like trunk, soft lacy foliage and showy sprays of yellow flowers. It is a tree only for large blocks and be aware that it does drop seeds that some neighbours could complain about.

Callistemon viminalis Wilderness White Wowan

Callistemon viminalis Wilderness White is an attractive upright tall shrub with beautiful lime green foliage. And unique clear white flowers what are highly attractive to birds and butterflies. This weeping bottlebrush will grow to 4m high and makes an excellent backdrop plant or attractive footpath specimen.

Delonix regia Wowan

Delonix regia or Poinciana has been grown in Central Queensland for more than 100 years.

Poinciana’s have a beautiful umbrella shape and almost perfect shade cover in summer. It will grow to in excess of 10m high and almost as wide, though more likely to be smaller in home garden conditions. The flowers are a bright orange red, and often exhibit yellow spotting on one of the petals.

Galphimia glauca Wowan

Galphimia glauca or Golden Shower is a fast growing, evergreen medium shrub to 2m with masses of beautiful yellow star-shaped flowers during spring and summer. It prefers well-drained soil in full sun but will tolerate some shade. It is frost and drought tolerant and is also suitable for most inland locations around Central Queensland.

Citharexylum spinosum

Citharexylum spinosum or Fiddlewood is a semi-deciduous tree with dense glossy green leaves and plumes small, fragrant white flowers. The glossy bright green leaves remain on the tree until late winter or early spring when they turn a brilliant orange before they falling. This tree can be grown from the coast to western Queensland.

Grevillea Golden Lyre Wowan

Grevillea Golden Lyre is a spreading shrub of 2m high with fine silver foliage, which becomes completely covered with orange/yellow toothbrush flowers during summer and autumn. The flowering display and shape of the plant almost resembles a male lyrebird in full courtship display.

Murraya paniculata Wowan

Murraya paniculata or Orange Jessamine is a beautifully scented long flowering evergreen shrub which produces clusters of sweetly scented white flowers mainly in spring and summer. In warmer climates large red berries appear in winter and spring. It makes a good informal hedge.

Plumeria Fruit Salad

Plumeria Fruit Salad is a small hardy deciduous tree that has been grown for its spectacular flowers. This Frangipani is one of the most spectacular because of the stunning mix of colours, blends pink, apricot and yellow into gorgeous whirls of highly scented flowers.

Strelitzia reginae

Strelitzia reginae or Bird of Paradise is an evergreen perennial that can grow to 2m in most situations. It is grown for its spectacular flowers that are used all over the world for cut flowers. Flowers have orange petals and blue flowers on long stems and it will bloom most of the year.

Tecomaria capensis Wowan

Tecomaria capensis or Cape Honeysuckle is an evergreen medium to tall scrambling shrub with shining green leaves and clusters of orange-red tubular flowers over a long period. It is useful as a hedge or screen plant. It must be pruned hard annually to control its long, trailing growth. There is also an apricot flowering form called Harmony Gold and a yellow form available.

Wowan CQ

Wowan is definitely a place you’re going to want to visit, maybe a Sunday afternoon drive this week.