A train derailment as seen from Watts Siding Rd, Greenmount, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
News

Wrecked train bridge puts events in doubt

Michael Nolan
12th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
REPAIRS to a rail bridge damaged in a train derailment at Greenmount are expected to run into April.

The news throws into doubt several heritage rail events scheduled later for this month.

DownsSteam Tourist Railway and Museum boss Ros Scotney is worried.

"I just don't know what they will do," she said.

A ballast train came off its tracks while travelling between Cambooya and Greenmount on March 2.

It consisted of two locomotives, 15 loaded ballast wagons and one ballast plough.

It damaged the lines and a bridge near Watts Siding Rd.

Mrs Scotney said the incident was ironic.

"Ballast trains carry gravel, stone and blue steel to repair train lines out west."

At the time, Queensland Rail Head of Regional Jim Benstead was thankful no one had been injured.

"There have been no impacts to freight operations, however Queensland Rail will continue to liaise with its freight partners should freight services be impacted."

 

