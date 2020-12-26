Menu
Tom Waterhouse looked like he was celebrating Christmas a little differently this year, coming under fire for a seriously weird festive photo.
Tom Waterhouse’s shameless Xmas post slammed

by James Matthey
26th Dec 2020 6:21 AM

The Waterhouse family must do things a little differently to the rest of us.

Tom Waterhouse - the son of famous bookmaker Robbie Waterhouse and legendary horse trainer Gai Waterhouse - confused everyone on the internet with a seriously weird social media post wishing his followers a merry Christmas.

There wasn't a leg of ham to be seen as the former bookie turned racing insider instead posed with animals - including goats and what looks like an alpaca - as well as a handful of women in bikinis to simply say: "From my family to yours, wishing you all Merry Christmas."

Waterhouse is wearing a suit holding a goat out in the countryside, while the women behind him are all wearing flannelette shirts and keeping animals under control. Two of them are wearing wide-brimmed hats.

In another post, Waterhouse is wearing a different suit and sitting at the head of a table, in front of platters of fruit and a couple of trophies. In this image, four women stand around him, one appearing to hold a napkin for him, while a rabbit lies on the table.

The caption reads: "Good times in Happy Valley."

 

 

The replies to Waterhouse's posts ranged from bemused, to confused, to downright savage. Many users tweeted "WTF" in response. One wrote: "Seen some bizarre s**t on Twitter this year but this takes the cake and chocolates too."

Another added: "What the hell is going on in this photo?"

Bizarrely, Waterhouse retweeted hundreds of replies to his photos - be they positive or negative. He retweeted people calling him a marketing genius for generating such a stir, he retweeted those criticising him for such a tactless photo and he retweeted people making fun of him for a bungled attempt to somehow look cool.

Whatever the point of it all, it seems all Waterhouse wants for Christmas is for Australia to be talking about him.

 

 

Originally published as 'WTF': Waterhouse's shameless Xmas post

