WWE in uproar over repulsive tampon spot

WARNING: Graphic content

A former WWE star has been branded "disgusting" after she pulled out her tampon and shoved it down an opponent's throat.

Priscilla Kelly's stunt from December's Suburban Fight event in Los Angeles went viral as thousands were left repulsed by the spot in her match.

As her opponent, Tuna, sat on a folding chair, Kelly pulled out an object from inside her ring tights and stuck it in Tuna's mouth.

Despite Kelly's later explanation the object was part of a scripted spot in the match and wasn't used for menstruation she was slammed by wrestling greats, including WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross who labelled it "embarrassing".

Former WWE superstar Gail Kim wrote on Twitter: "I'm seeing this post of a women's match that got disgusting and I'm not gonna repost it Bc it's seriously a disgrace.

"Why??? Whoever thought that was a spot that was gonna get a pop and was worth it….. NO. how about telling a story in the ring with your wrestling instead?"

DX legend "Road Dogg" Jesse James commented in a since-deleted tweet: "This stuff is the reason some people despise our industry. It's got nothing to do with 'taking life seriously' it's about dignity and a personal pride. She obviously has none!"

But Kelly, who lost to Deonna Purrazzo in the first round of WWE's Mae Young Classic last year, has come out fighting in her defence.

And she claimed people were only shocked because it involved a "vagina" while in wrestling "a penis is funny and awesome".

She was supported by some in the business, including Taz who wrote: "The business is about drawing, getting buzz along with a strong healthy/safe controversy ... that equals getting over. You GOT OVER, keep kicking ass!"

Joey Ryan, who has a move where he overpowers his opponent with his penis, added: "I would never censor anyone's artistic creativity. To each their own. The telltale sign will be if it connects with an audience. If it finds an audience then can it really be considered wrong? If it doesn't then it'll die. You can't stop change. Trying will only make you bitter."

Yep, Priscilla Kelly really went there.

ECW and hardcore icon Tommy Dreamer wrote on Twitter: "Dear @priscillakelly_ I get it Its Mr.Socko female cousin Ms.Stinkflo. Whatever it takes to entertain. You my dear are HARDCORE."

While wrestling fan @Jake_Radio tweeted: "I'm p***ing at how upset this is making folk. Joey Ryan flips guys with his d***. Rikishi used to rub his unwashed fat ass in people's faces.

"Hot Lesbian Action. Live Sex Celebrations. Staple guns to the forehead ffs. And THIS is where people go 'oh no no, this is too far.'"

Kelly shot to fame initially after appearing on reality TV show My Big Fat American Gypsy Wedding and she used to go under the nickname of "Gypsy Princess" or "Gypsy Queen".

She has since changed her persona to a much more sexual and gothic tone, and is known as "Hell's Favourite Harlot" as well as regularly licking and biting her opponents.

