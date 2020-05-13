X-rated blunder in footballer's nude post

A football star has been left with immediate regret after posting a naked, racy selfie in bed with a model that shared a little too much.

Mexican international Jonathan dos Santos has sent the internet into a spin after posting a naked selfie in bed with a stunning model in the middle of an apparent romp.

The LA Galaxy midfielder, brother of former Spurs and Ipswich forward Giovani, erased the X-rated pic which clearly showed the model's exposed breast five minutes after it ended up on his Instagram Live.

But fans spotted it first - and screen grabs of the beauty showing more than she might have wanted were all over the internet within hours.

Jonathan dos Santos posted the photo on Instagram live before quickly deleting it.

The mystery woman has been named as US-based model Amanda Trivizas and is said to have Greek, South American and German ancestry.

As well as more than 800,000 Instagram followers, she also has her own YouTube channel.

Her ex-boyfriends have included professional poker player and actor Dan Bilzerian.

Trivizas has made no mention of the viral photo on her social media, although she has continued to treat fans to steamy photos of her in underwear and nightwear.

Dos Santos has also stayed silent on the blunder and devoted his latest Instagram story to wishing his brother, now playing for Mexican top-flight side Club America, a happy 31st birthday.

Gio turned 31 on Monday.

Dos Santos started his club career with Barcelona before signing a five-year deal with Villarreal.

The Mexican - who eventually moved to LA Galaxy in July 2017 where he was briefly reunited with his brother - wrote in an emotional message: "Congratulations Bro.

"I wish we could be together on such a happy day. You know I love you a lot and I miss you."

The 30-year-old sparked speculation he was seeing Trivizas with a series of messages he left on her Instagram.

He and his brother were named and shamed by Mexican magazine TV Notes in June 2018 over a house party in an upmarket neighbourhood of Mexico City called Las Lomas de Chapultepec.

The magazine, referring to the Mexican squad by their nickname El Tri, claimed they were among eight internationals who celebrated with a no-holds-barred bash lasting more than a day ahead of the Russia World Cup.

It said: "Thirty VIP escorts gave the TRI their real World Cup send-off with a 24-hour lock-in."

The magazine, whose report was widely echoed by Mexican and South American media, quoted a source as saying: "They arrived at the house in Las Lomas around 10.30pm on Saturday and had a great time with music, drinks, games and women.

"They had the night off, without their wives and girlfriends."

Another player photographed at the party, Hector Herrera, reportedly ended up flying to Portugal to make a grovelling apology to his wife.

