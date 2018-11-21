Menu
Login
Offbeat

X-rated error in wife’s photo

21st Nov 2018 7:37 AM

A MAN has shared what was meant to be a cool photo of his wife during a running event but one rude mistake made for a very awkward picture.

The couple were attending a rave-themed marathon event when the husband decided to snap a picture of his wife standing in front of a light board.

But the silhouette of what appears to be a jacket sleeve turned the innocent photo into something very rude.

The husband uploaded the photo to Reddit to see if other users could spot the X-rated error.

The unfortunate placement of a jumper hanging between her legs made it look like the woman wasn't really a woman at all.

Relax guys, it's just a jumper sleeve. Picture: SunknLiner/Reddit
Relax guys, it's just a jumper sleeve. Picture: SunknLiner/Reddit

Other users were quick to spot the hilarious mistake, with one user jokingly asking: "How does she run like that?"

"Are you sure you're not the wife?" another asked.

editors picks photos running

Top Stories

    Jobs are on the rise

    Jobs are on the rise

    News Central Queensland projects and development draws the Deputy Prime Minister to the region.

    First responders are first rate

    First responders are first rate

    News Deputy Prime Minister mixes with Emerald emergency service crews.

    Enjoy a fun day along the river

    Enjoy a fun day along the river

    News A family friendly celebration at the Emerald Botanic Gardens.

    Treasure Park full of action

    Treasure Park full of action

    News Strong passion for racing at the annual Moranbah Spring Carnival.

    Local Partners