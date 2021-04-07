Menu
One of Australia’s best known influencers has opened up about her past drug use, revealing she has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
Lifestyle

X-rated influencer opens up on drug use and mental illness

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
7th Apr 2021 10:19 AM
An X-rated influencer has told fans her "weekly" drug use caused schizophrenia in a late-night video.

Mikaela Testa, 20, who has amassed 1.2 million Instagram followers, told viewers her teenage drug-taking had caused her mental health issues on Tuesday night.

"When I was 16 to 19 I did a lot of drugs. When I say that I don't mean anything crazy like heroin or crack - no judgment to you if that's something you do," she said on Instagram.

Mikaela Testa speaking to fans on her Instagram on Tuesday night. Picture: Instagram
"I'm just talking about edibles, cocaine and molly and stuff. I would do them every single weekend, every afternoon but like I would do them multiple times per week.

"I was very unhealthy, very mentally unstable. I actually have mental illnesses I got from doing these drugs such as schizophrenia. That's something the new people (followers) wouldn't know, yes I have schizophrenia."

Instagram influencer Mikaela Testa pictured at The Ville in Townsville. Photo: Instagram
The explanation of her drug history and mental health illness was prompted after a follower sent the 20-year-old a direct message asking her to speak about her old drug habits.

Testa, who lives on the Gold Coast, makes a living by selling X-rated content through subscription site OnlyFans.

She documents her lavish lifestyle on social media, buying designer clothes and taking extravagant holidays.

In a TikTok video, which has since been viewed more than a million times, Mikaela boasted about her spending, saying she started off 2020 blowing around $47,000 to $72,000 a month.

By May her monthly expenses were totalling six figures and she spent $171,000 in July alone.

This spending was not related to drugs.

Mikaela Testa posing in the ocean. Picture: Instagram
Testa is one of Australia's most known influencers after she shot to viral fame on TikTok in 2020.

Earlier this year she came under fire after she accidentally described Sydney as the capital of Australia.

She said the mistake made her look stupid but was subject to cruel trolling.

Mikaela became a well-known face in 2019 after she shared a video of her breaking down in tears over Instagram's decision to hide "likes" from followers.

Her success has seen her move into a Gold Coast mansion with her boyfriend Atis Paul, 19, his sister Anna Paul - who is another hugely successful OnlyFans creator - and Anna's 21-year-old's boyfriend Glen Thompson.

Originally published as X-rated influencer opens up on drug use, mental illness

Testa told viewers she had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
