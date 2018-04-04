Menu
Login
News

'Yahoo buckaroo!' Homeless brothers buckle in for Iris

BROTHERS: Samuel and Robin said they coped well overnight, finding shelter from the effects of Cyclone Iris in the doorway of a CBD building.
BROTHERS: Samuel and Robin said they coped well overnight, finding shelter from the effects of Cyclone Iris in the doorway of a CBD building. Zarisha Bradley
Zarisha Bradley
by

AS CYCLONE Iris slides down the Queensland coast, delivering gale-force winds and rain, Mackay residents have battened down the hatches, staying indoors keeping warm and dry.

Not everyone is so lucky. Mackay's homeless have had to endure the elements out on the streets, coping as best they can.

 

Cyclonic winds blew this guttering from the building.
Cyclonic winds blew this guttering from the building. Zarisha Bradley

Sitting in the doorway of a River Street building, its guttering fallen down around them, brothers Robin and Samuel are listening to their radio and watching the rain.

Asked if they are doing okay in the bad weather, Robin calls out "we always are!".

Friendly, and excited about the rain, Samuel said he had survived Topical Cyclone Debbie last year and wasn't worried about this cyclone.

 

Mackay Weather News

 

"We all stick together most of us here," Robin said.

"I'm waiting for that cyclone to come across, I'm just going to go woahhh yess!"

Robin says he slept inside the abandoned building last night and Samuel slept on the steps outside.

 

The wind did start to get rough, he said, so he came out to check on his brother, but he was "loving it".

"It was good. We love it. I was just dancing in the rain," he laughed.

On Easter Sunday, he said, people were concerned about them being out in the rain.

"People were worrying about us, they said are you alright and came out and brought us food," Robin said.

"I said God bless you... it was really nice."

For now, Samuel and Robin plan to wait until Cyclone Iris crosses the coast.

They aren't scared, they said, and will seek help if they need it.

Topics:  cyclone debbie cyclone iris homeless mackay north queensland

Mackay Daily Mercury

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

There had been considerable rain a week or so before and there it was, lying tantalisingly within reach on the surface of the ground.

Swimming with pride

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

Youngsters record their personal bests.

Sunlight ran a close call in million dollar Golden Slipper

Rae Fletcher and family connections on course at Rosehill to cheer home sunlight.

Sunlight came close to taking out the million dollar Golden Slipper.

Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

Moranbah boxers leave Australian Boxing Titles with their heads high

Local Partners