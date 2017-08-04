Yards of experience

EXPERTISE: Tim Maguire is the new Emerald Saleyard manager adding to his experience in the local livestock industry.

AFTER years of experience in the local livestock industry, Tim Maguire has recently added Emerald Saleyards manager to his list of achievements.

Mr Maguire has taken on the role, replacing previous manager Andrew Eaton.

"I'm looking forward to it,” he said.

"Being an agent here in the complex for 40 years... we've been a part of it, under the old Emerald Shire Council and certainly the Central Highlands Regional Council.

"They involve you for ideas and assistance in how to move forward.

"It's an extension of the little bit of input we've had in the past - more of a full-time involvement.”

Mr Maguire will bring knowledge and experience from his business, Maguires Real Estate and Livestock, to the all encompassing role.

"There are a number of infrastructure projects that are about to commence in this budget year and there will be a lot of supervision needed in that,” he said.

"The role description has developed because the council were looking for somebody to progress that forward as well rather than the more on-the-ground, hands-on type work.

"The complex is fairly neat and there has been a lot of work done in the last few years in these yards and it is a case of somebody taking it to the next level with a bit of marketing and promotion.”

The several hundred thousand dollars worth of infrastructure projects at the saleyards includes implementation of a full deck weighbridge, a new drafting area and additional shade areas for worker protection.